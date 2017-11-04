If the only seven inches you normally care about are those constituting the distance between Rob Thomas and the midday sun, that might change upon learning about 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood. Spearheaded by the National’s front man Matt Berninger and manager Brandon Reid, the upcoming 7 Inches charity vinyl box set unites the work of musicians, comedians, activists, and health-care providers to benefit the oft-beleaguered nonprofit. All proceeds from its sale will go to Planned Parenthood. Artists from Björk and Mary J. Blige to Sarah Silverman and Aparna Nancherla (see the full list on 7 Inches’ Instagram) have donated songs and sets to the project, as well as made videos to promote the campaign. Zach Galifianakis, John Legend, and St. Vincent star in the first such promo, doing a terrible cover of Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” in the hopes that you will support America’s continued access to reproductive health care, provided they can “jazz it up.” Either way, it never hurts to try.