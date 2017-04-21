Steven Alan Is Revamping His Business

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Material Wrld

One of Soho’s original retail pioneers is taking stock of his new reality. “It’s been a very tough year, pretty much across the board. And we were not spared any of that,” Steven Alan tells Business of Fashion today.

The designer and retailer closed stores in Chicago and Brooklyn this year amid rumors the brand would shut down. Alan tells BoF that’s not happening, but that he plans to refocus his energy away from being a specialty multi-brand store and onto his own label. He said he hopes for his namesake label to make up 70 percent of his offerings, as opposed to the roughly half it does now. During the restructuring, his e-commerce site has been down for maintenance, but he promises it will be back up within this month.

