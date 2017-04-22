Is This the Weirdest Taylor Swift Romance Rumor Yet?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

There are rumors flying around the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that an American pop star is dating “a middle-aged Chinese tech tycoon,” according to Shanghaiist. Naturally, fans have decided that the rumors are about Taylor Swift and 52-year-old CEO Charles Zhang, the founder of Internet company Sohu. Zhang held a livestream Friday to clear up the matter, although it’s not clear if his statements just made things worse or what. He had a real Mariah Carey moment when he denied even knowing who Taylor Swift is, and then declared, “It’s just a rumor. I have no interest in foreign women.” That went over with fans about as well as you’d expect.

