There are rumors flying around the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that an American pop star is dating “a middle-aged Chinese tech tycoon,” according to Shanghaiist. Naturally, fans have decided that the rumors are about Taylor Swift and 52-year-old CEO Charles Zhang, the founder of Internet company Sohu. Zhang held a livestream Friday to clear up the matter, although it’s not clear if his statements just made things worse or what. He had a real Mariah Carey moment when he denied even knowing who Taylor Swift is, and then declared, “It’s just a rumor. I have no interest in foreign women.” That went over with fans about as well as you’d expect.
Is This the Weirdest Taylor Swift Romance Rumor Yet?
There are rumors flying around the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that an American pop star is dating “a middle-aged Chinese tech tycoon,” according to Shanghaiist. Naturally, fans have decided that the rumors are about Taylor Swift and 52-year-old CEO Charles Zhang, the founder of Internet company Sohu. Zhang held a livestream Friday to clear up the matter, although it’s not clear if his statements just made things worse or what. He had a real Mariah Carey moment when he denied even knowing who Taylor Swift is, and then declared, “It’s just a rumor. I have no interest in foreign women.” That went over with fans about as well as you’d expect.