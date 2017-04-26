The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

The 8 Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs

Minimize the pain and bounce.

3 mins ago

The New York Artist Charting New Territory in Southern California

Jennie Jieun Lee on returning to ceramics after ten years, settling into her new home across the country, and dancing with Stanley Love.

11 mins ago

Samantha Bee Hasn’t Checked Her Twitter Since Election Night

“That night, at about 10 o’clock, I could not believe what I was seeing in my mentions.”

17 mins ago

All the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

We’ve put them all in one handy guide.

28 mins ago

The 11 Best ‘Natural’ Beauty Products Right Now on Amazon

The best epsom salts, lipstick, and “natural” highlighter.

12:31 p.m.

This Amazon Device Is About to Make Getting Dressed Super Creepy

What could possibly go wrong?

12:24 p.m.

Melania Trump’s Rep Would Like You to Know She Isn’t ‘Miserable’ With Donald

Her rep attempted to squash recent reports of marital unhappiness.

12:02 p.m.

How Can I Stop Eating Like a Maniac in Front of My Son?

Because I should. Studies say!

11:54 a.m.

Retailers Are Calling Culottes Out for Exactly What They Are: Awkward

And they’re not the worst pants on the market.

11:30 a.m.

Try Wearing A Cool White Blouse With a Colorful Purse

Go for the shoulder pads for once.

10:48 a.m.

13 Female Journalists on What They’d Tell Their Younger Selves

“It’s the most incredibly unglamorous career you can imagine.”

10:41 a.m.

Republican Lawmaker Makes Fun of Latina Constituent’s English

She was supposed to meet with his legislative director to discuss his stance on immigration.

10:30 a.m.

The Cheapest, Nicest Mother’s Day Gifts From the Most Expensive Brands

For the mom who demands Chanel and Le Creuset.

10:29 a.m.

Unicorn Flowers Are Here to Ruin Your Mother’s Day

Please, unicorns, leave our moms alone.

10:10 a.m.

What It’s Like to Be a Stuntwoman on Empire

On being covered in bruises, why she’ll never agree to an underwater scene, and why stunt work is easier for men.

9:52 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Starting a ‘Fund for Female Entrepreneurs.’ Sure, Why Not?

Meanwhile, factory workers making her brand’s clothes reportedly get paid $1 an hour.

9:43 a.m.

Plane Passengers Only Want Thin Flight Attendants, Airline Council Members Claim

Two men defending the airline claim flight crews’ appearance is important for business.

9:22 a.m.

Coca-Cola Is Now Selling Coke With Added Fiber

If Diet Coke is just not cutting it.

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: Is Life All Downhill From Here?

Don’t assume that the future is even worse that the present.

7:50 a.m.

Sony Has Reportedly Parted Ways With Dr. Luke

He is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe records.