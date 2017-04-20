The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

Tour a Neon-Accented Seaside Escape in Montauk

David Adjaye turned a garish spec house into a soothing, all-wood space where Adam Lindemann’s art collection takes pride of place.

6:54 a.m.

Colbert Report’s Stephen Colbert Says Goodbye to His Idol Bill O’Reilly

“Stay strong, Papa Bear.”

12:30 a.m.

An All-American Anna Wintour Is on the Cover of Business of Fashion’s New Issue

The editor’s letter calls her “the president of fashion.”

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

Tess Holliday Says She’s Boycotting Uber After a Driver Fat-Shamed Her

“I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services.”

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

A Bunch of Celebrities Are in Trouble With the FTC for Their Instagram Posts

Typing #ad must be hard.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Owen Labrie’s Request for a New Trial Was Denied

He claimed his attorneys mishandled his 2015 sexual-assault trial.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

How Burlesque Dancer Amanda Lepore Became a Transgender Icon

In her new memoir Doll Parts, the model tells her transition story.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Ina Garten Shares Why She Didn’t Have Children

The Food Network star says “it was a choice I made very early.”

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Chewing Gum Has the Best Bad Sex on Television

In praise of the show’s gross, weird, and bizarre sexual encounters.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

CVS Is Removing Parabens and Other Chemicals From Its Beauty Products

How its beauty products are becoming more “natural.”

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

People Are Celebrating Fox News Canceling Bill O’Reilly’s Show

O’Reilly is getting trolled on Twitter.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

The 11 Best Water Bottles on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

All of them are BPA-free — and one keeps your ice cubes frozen for 12 hours.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Judge Praises Convicted Rapist As ‘Extraordinary, Good Man’ During Sentencing

Keith Robert Vallejo was convicted of sexual abuse and rape.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

This Drugstore Beauty Brand Tricked Millennials by Pretending to Be Fancy

Hey, have you heard of this new millennial-pink hair brand?

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

So Many Millennials Are Living at Home, But They Aren’t Burnouts

New census data shows that this trend really has grown staggeringly, but that most young people living at home are working or in school.

Yesterday at 2:41 p.m.

Malia Obama’s ‘Longtime Stalker’ Reported to Police

A 30-year-old man has been following the former First Daughter around New York.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

This Turkish Glove Scrubbed Away Layers of Winter Skin

I’ve never had such a smooth palette for shaving or moisturizing.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

See the Work of Black Women Artists During the Second-Wave Feminist Movement

A new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum chronicles 20 years of art and activism by women of color.

Yesterday at 1:04 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka Trump Are the Nation’s New Celebrities

Trump’s aides have unusually high name recognition with the public.