This Sale Has All the Shoes and Bags You Need for Spring

Exciting a shopper takes little more than throwing the word “sale” into the mix. But more often than not, discounted merchandise consists of all of the items you usually don’t want: The too-trendy pants that were picked over all season, or that fleeced-lined puffer coat that only becomes affordable in June. Thankfully, Loeffler Randall’s Family and Friends sale has neither of those things, and that’s what makes it so special. You’ll find the sunny sandals and mules you were going to buy anyway, with the added bonus of being 20 percent cheaper. Whether you were on the hunt for a pair of durable sandals or a stores-everything straw tote, the sale has all of the accessories needed to get revved up for spring.



Everything on the site is included in the 20-percent-off promotion, which you can take advantage of by using the code “LRFamily.” While the discount itself isn’t huge, the brand carries shoes in hard-to-find sizes like 5 and 11.5. Scroll below to shop our picks.

Slippers are one of the most underrated shortcuts to looking polished with minimal effort. These come in a fun shredded leather. Buy Winne Babouche Slides Original Price: $295, Sale Price: $236, (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

The heel height on these may be modest, but it makes all the difference when you want to create the illusion of leaner legs.

Buy Lulu Mule Original Price: $350, Sale Price: $280, (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

Everyone seems to own a basic version of these slides (which come in a variety of colors, from blush pink to navy) because they’re so versatile. The romantic ruffles are an interesting detail that will separate your pair from a sea of open-toed shoes.

Buy Vera Ruffle Slides Original Price: $325, Sale Price: $260, (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

Before you think of the challenges in styling hot-pink shoes, just remember that spring is the perfect time to experiment with color.

Buy Finley Strappy Mule Original Price: $350, Sale Price: $280, (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

Straw bags can often look shapeless and unstylish, but the pom-pom and fringe details on this tote make it feel polished. It’s also a fun alternative to leather.

Buy Cruise Straw Tote Original Price: $350, Sale Price: $280 (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

A caramel suede feels lighter and less heavy than a black leather boot. Perfect for warmer months. Buy Greer Bootie Original Price: $395, Sale Price: $316, (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

A few years ago, wearing fur during warm temperatures would’ve been out of the question, but thanks to brands like Brother Vellies and Avec Moderation, which popularized the fur-bedecked sandal, it’s no longer just a cold-weather option. These wrap-around block heels were a stand-out style last season, and now you can get them at a better price.

Buy Nicolette High Heel Sandal Original Price: $450, Sale Price: $360 (20% off) , Loeffler Randall

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.