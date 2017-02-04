The Media Executive Who Once Partnered With Jared Kushner on a Luxury Magazine

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Chiu-Ti Jansen, Media Executive

Tell me about this jacket.

It’s an ostrich-feather coat designed by Bill Blass from the 1970s that I got on 1stdibs. I actually don’t get to wear it very often simply because of the fragility of the material.

What does being a media executive entail?

I own China Happenings, a company that specializes in U.S.-China media productions; through that, I founded Yue magazine, a Chinese-English luxury-lifestyle magazine with Observer Media. Jared Kushner and I were 50-50 partners until the magazine closed in 2014. Jared and I don’t talk that much anymore — the last time I saw him was at an inaugural ball. We actually launched our magazine with a party at Trump Tower, and I invited Donald Trump. At the time, Jared was very reluctant to ask his father-in-law to do anything, and I was the one who got Donald to come to the party — I used a free ad in the magazine as an exchange. I did a business deal with Trump!

Lightning Round

Neighborhood: Tribeca.

Born in: Taiwan.

Last splurge: Two Mary Katrantzou dresses.

Trump thoughts: “I don’t want to say. I belong to two groups: My friends from the business world are pro-Trump, and my friends in the art world are very left-leaning. I stay neutral.”

*This article appears in the April 3, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.