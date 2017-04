The Latest on the Cut

3:42 p.m.

Tyrese Gibson Apologizes for His Sexist Rant About ‘Sluts’ During an Interview

“Damn I’ve said some super stupid s**t.”

2:37 p.m.

The World’s Oldest Person, Emma Morano, Has Died at Age 117

She was born in 1899. 1899!

1:54 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Luna’s First Birthday in Style

Baby Luna kept it low-key.

1:07 p.m.

Alec Baldwin: Don’t Blame Kendall Jenner for That Pepsi Ad

Who you should blame is … America.

12:32 p.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Is Reportedly Off-Limits at Coachella

Don’t try it.

11:17 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Complained About Bill O’Reilly Before Leaving Fox

She was “frustrated” by his comments about sexual harassment.

10:17 a.m.

The Worst Way to Clean Up After Sex

A harrowing story involving Lysol and a penis.

9:53 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Welcome Their Second Baby

His name is … River Joe.

9:02 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is Thriving in This Selfie With Her Baby

They’re having a little us-time after a nap.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Congress Is Trying to Ban This Potentially Cancerous Lotion Ingredient

Senators are petitioning the FDA for help.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Teen Rips Into GOP Senator for Voting to Block Planned Parenthood Funds

16-year-old Deja Foxx had some words for Arizona senator Jeff Flake.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Trump Was Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ That Amanda Knox Supported Hillary Clinton

The president’s friend and neighbor says Trump’s not happy that Knox didn’t support him after he spoke out about her innocence.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

A Glimpse Into Billie Holiday’s Private Life

Never-before-seen photographs from the book Jerry Dantzic: Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Should I Be Taking Collagen?

Experts explain the benefits of collagen powder and supplements.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

How to Not Look Like a Cliché at Coachella

Lessons from our market editor Lindsay Peoples.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Testing Out a Bold New ‘Free Ice Cream for All’ Platform

Here’s Bernie Sanders popping out of a giant pint of ice cream.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

A Beginner’s Guide to DIY Slime, According to an Instagram Slime Expert

Everything you need to make the best slime at home.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

This Cool New Shop Is Selling Indie Mags and Hard-to-Find Global Snacks

Import News is a new storefront in Chatnam Square with Japanese candy, Spanish potato chips, and indie mags from around the world.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

Sophie Buhai Just Released Some Really Cool Jewelry

Because it’s never too early to start shopping for Mother’s Day.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

The Obamas Are Hanging With Oprah and Tom Hanks on a Yacht

They’re touring French Polynesia, apparently.