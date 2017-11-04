These Egg-Shaped Heels Are Fun for Easter Weekend

In this new video from the shoe label Gray Matters, backless mules inspire a festive idea: Why not hide Easter eggs under your shoes this weekend? The brand’s founder and creative director Silvia Avanzi imagined an egg-shaped wooden heel and named it the Mildred Egg Mule.

In the promo clip above, Mildred the shoe comes to life as model Quinn Mora, contemplating her options for a practical heel. The shoes come in peach, azure, taupe, yellow, and black suede with a hand-carved, hand-painted (unbreakable) egg-shaped heel, and they’re crafted in Italy by a company that works with brands like Fendi and Dior.

Mildred Egg Mule, $525 at Gray Matters