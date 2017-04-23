Runner Kelly Roberts Snagged a Royal Selfie During the London Marathon

Kelly Roberts, the runner behind the popular site and podcast RunSelfieRepeat.com, snagged the ultimate mid-run photo during the London Marathon. Roberts, whose photos of herself with unsuspecting guys during the New York Half-Marathon went viral in 2014, paused during the marathon to take a quick selfie with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in the background. The royals, whose charity Heads Together was a sponsor of the marathon, were on hand to cheer on runners and hand out water to participants. That backfired a little when some particularly cheeky runners sprayed Wills and Kate with water, but everyone seemed to take it in royal stride.