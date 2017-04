The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

Shop The Arrivals Sale to Get a Leather Jacket for 70 Percent Off

So good, you can’t ignore.

29 mins ago

What to Do If You Suspect You’re Getting Unequal Pay for Equal Work

On Equal Pay Day, fight for your own fair pay.

12:45 p.m.

Former Spice Girl Mel B Details Horrific Claims of Spousal Abuse

Her husband allegedly abused her and “threatened to destroy [her] life in every possible way.”

12:30 p.m.

This One-of-a-Kind Video Artist Is Doing Something That Will Twist Your Mind

▶️ And it will make you think about your life.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: What Should I Do at Work When My Life Is a Mess?

Accept your limits.

11:34 a.m.

Ralph Lauren Closing Its Fifth Avenue Polo Store

The company is also cutting some jobs.

11:25 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A 70 Percent Off Reiss Coat

It’s elegant without being too proper.

11:23 a.m.

Meet the New Editor of T Magazine

Would you like some tears with that Times subscription?

10:03 a.m.

I Quit My Job Over Equal Pay. Here’s What I Learned

“It is possible to be paid what you’re worth. You just have to stop settling.”

10:00 a.m.

The Construction VP Who’s Been Learning Her Family Business Since Childhood

“Not many little girls grow up on building sites. But I think there’s a benefit to starting early.”

9:59 a.m.

Third Black Employee Sues Fox News for Racial Discrimination

The employee, Monica Douglas, alleges that she was subjected to years of racist slurs by the network’s former comptroller.

9:59 a.m.

Advertisers Pull Out of Bill O’Reilly’s Show After Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai both pulled their ads from O’Reilly’s show.

9:46 a.m.

Models Were Reportedly Very Rude During Hamilton

Out-of-control hot people alert.

8:31 a.m.

3 Women on What Happened When They Asked for a Raise

“I’d sooner have taken off all my clothes and run down the street than ask someone for money.”

8:30 a.m.

Sharon Stone Recorded a Spoken-Word Poem for Maxine Waters

Sharon Stone went for it.

8:00 a.m.

Samira Wiley’s Most Radical Protest Is Being Herself

On The Handmaid’s Tale, the Orange Is the New Black star resists a totalitarian theocracy — but she’s also found the power of her offscreen role.

7:01 a.m.

Kirsten Gillibrand Is Becoming a Progressive Champion. Is a 2020 Run Next?

The Democrats’ most unlikely holy warrior smells rebellion in the air.

1:56 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About the Insecurities Even Confident Entertainers Can Have

“You know what, we win and fail.”

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Attended a Business Meeting Together

Taking the relationship to another level.

Yesterday at 6:27 p.m.

Condé Nast Clarifies Freelancer-Contract Snafu

Corporate vendors, not independent contractors, are the ones being offered a pay cut.