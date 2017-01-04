The Latest on the Cut

5:05 p.m.

Tina Fey Calls Out White Female Trump Voters

“You can’t look away.”

4:12 p.m.

Alex Rodriguez Has Really Nice Things to Say About Jennifer Lopez

“She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

3:25 p.m.

David Spade and Glee’s Naya Rivera Are Reportedly Dating, Because Why Not?

This is not an April Fools’ joke.

2:30 p.m.

It’s Okay, Gigi Hadid Didn’t Actually Chop Her Hair Off

Just a little April foolin’ around.

1:35 p.m.

Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection Online Now

For that “Marie Antoinette as gym-rat by way of Bed-Stuy” look.

11:59 a.m.

$13M in Settlements Paid to Women Who Accused Bill O’Reilly of Harassment

Two settlements came after Fox fired Roger Ailes following his sexual-harassment scandals. The allegations against O’Reilly go back at least 15 years.

11:48 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Worked for Anti-Abortion Activist Group Facing Felony Charges

The Center for Medical Progress is behind those Planned Parenthood “sting” videos.

10:16 a.m.

Amber Heard Sues Over Body Double’s Explicit Sex Scenes

The latest in the London Fields legal mess.

8:49 a.m.

Susan Sarandon Defends Trump Comments on The Late Show

“It’s doing great things for comedy.”

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Observe National Sexual Assault Month by Reading the Allegations Against Trump

Happy April!

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Nice of Blake Lively to Tag Along on Ryan Reynolds’s Date With Jake Gyllenhaal

What a patient partner.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Petra Collins Captures Her Family in This New Exhibition

From Toronto to her mother’s hometown in Hungary.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

The Best Woke Celebrity Is Fran Drescher

Move over, Matt McGorry.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

Remembering Selena in the Trump Era

“Today is for Chicanos, all of us.”

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Venus X Is Here to DJ, Everything Else Is Extra

The GHE20G0TH1K founder is also apart of the Nike RevolutionAir design project.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

I Wore This Slip for 16 Straight Hours and Still Looked Great

It’s great under clothes, or even just on its own.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

Future’s Instinctive, Unassailable Style

He knows how to dress for a Drake concert, and for dinner at Giorgio Armani’s.

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

Uniqlo Threatens to Leave U.S. If Trump Insists Its Clothes Be Made in America

The fashion chain’s Japanese parent company said it would not be able to make “really good products” in the U.S.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Legion’s Actresses Have the Greatest Hair on TV Right Now

How the Marvel Universe finally mastered style.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen and Selma Blair Partied This Week

Plus: Chloë Grace Moretz, Adwoa Aboah, Lucky Blue Smith.