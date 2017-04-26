Retailers Are Calling Culottes Out for Exactly What They Are: Awkward

Times are tough for pants. There’s the clear “jeans,” one-legged jeans, and the terrifying new Vetements jeans. A shining light are refreshingly honest pants from Topshop and ASOS labelled simply as “awkward length.” How refreshing.

The self-proclaimed awkward pant is now ubiquitous, wide-legged and mid-calf length. They’ve grown up since they were known as “gauchos” in the mid-2000s.

As fashion continues to push confusing options that seem like they may not really be clothes, a sign of self-awareness is nice. Maybe not as nice as flattering pants, but nice!

As anyone who has battled in a dressing room with culottes knows, they are awkward. It’s part of the reason people buy them (and definitely the reason many people don’t). Take a look below. Warning: awkward pants to follow. But awkward in a cute way.

Image
ASOS Awkward Length Striped Culottes.
Image
Carhartt WIP Relaxed High Waist Awkward Length Jeans.
Image
ASOS High Waist Awkward Length Wide Leg Pants.
Image
Topshop Plisse Awkward Trousers.
Image
Topshop Matte Plisse Awkward Trousers.
Image
Topshop Awkward Wide Ponte Trousers.
Image
Topshop Faux Leather Awkward Trousers.

