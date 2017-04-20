Tour a Neon-Accented Seaside Escape in Montauk

View Slideshow Photo: Eric Boman

“I came to Montauk to buy Peter Beard’s house,” says the art collector and Venus gallerist Adam Lindemann, referring to the photographer’s famous cliffside estate. But it was the spec house next door that caught his eye. Back in 2007, Linda Stein, the late real-estate broker, didn’t want to show Lindemann and his wife, Amalia Dayan, the property. Owing to the house’s chandeliers, hot tubs, and hedge-fund-party-boy details, she thought they’d hate it. But they were taken with the house’s location, on six acres of land on a bluff at the very end of Long Island. Lindemann turned to the British architect David Adjaye (designer of the National Museum of African American History and Culture), who was then building the couple’s Manhattan carriage house, to gut the property and transform it into a serene space clad floor to ceiling in wood. “This was my first design for a casual home,” Adjaye says. “I wanted to maximize the ocean views.”

The house is sprinkled with furniture by Franz West, Joaquim Tenreiro, and George Nakashima, while the landscape design, by Miranda Brooks, tames the wilderness just enough; the pool sits in an open space surrounded by art — like West’s massive neon sculptures. In 2015, the couple bought the legendary Church estate (also known as Andy Warhol’s former compound) a few miles away. As for why they’ve kept this house, Lindemann explains: “It’s our furniture, our taste, our time and effort.” Whereas with the Church property, he says, “that’s a historic place that’s existed since 1932. I have nothing to contribute to that other than just to keep it in good shape.”

*This article appears in the April 17, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.