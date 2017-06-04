Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Like most dramatic exes, Donald Trump and CNN chief Jeff Zucker go back a long way. Before the former became president of the United States and the latter became president of CNN Worldwide, they would exchange weekly phone calls to discuss the success of the then-thriving Apprentice. Zucker was the head of NBC Entertainment at the time and had to keep the Apprentice host happy. Once, according to a profile of Zucker in the New York Times, Trump came to him with an idea for another TV show. The premise was part-Dyansty, part-pageant, and Trump insisted that if NBC moved forward with it that they hire real models.

The Tower is different from that other show the president once pitched called Trump Town Girls, which was a reality show that pitted models against real-estate brokers to see who could have the most success in the real-estate business. We’re sensing a trend.