Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The cabin crew on a Turkish Airlines’ flight went above and beyond the call of duty when a pregnant woman went into labor at 42,000 feet. Nafi Diaby was 28 weeks pregnant when she began experiencing contractions during the flight. According to NBC, the baby girl was born about midway through a flight from Conakry in Guinea to Burkina Faso’s Ougadougosu. Diaby was photographed reclining with her newborn Kadiju on the flight, and the in-flight crew posed for some pics as well.