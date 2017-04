A new Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner attempts to teach us all an important lesson: Apparently, the key to ending police brutality and achieving peace is merely to give law-enforcement officials a carbonated beverage. Who knew?

Needless to say, Twitter is having a field day with the ad, calling Pepsi out for using iconic protest imagery to sell soda.

"STOP GUYS! I have a Pepsi multi pack in my car!!" pic.twitter.com/0BamCseHUo — Ojuelepogba (@Chenyboi) April 5, 2017

"Hold my wig, Keisha. I've got some liberating to do!"

"Um, it's Jennifer." pic.twitter.com/pgcqsGAQGu — Tax-free Hands. (@thewayoftheid) April 4, 2017

You should have seen the rejected Pepsi commercial. pic.twitter.com/1NR23KCuwk — Wallace Wylie (@WallaceWylie) April 4, 2017

Pepsi CEO: WE NEED A NEW COMMERCIAL! IDEAS!

Intern: Police brutality!

CEO: go on...

Intern: KENDALL JENNER!

CEO: Rick, you're a genius... pic.twitter.com/mmPVKrZghG — X (@XLNB) April 5, 2017

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi fiasco is a perfect example of what happens when there's no black people in the room when decisions are being made. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 4, 2017

The original pitch for the ad featured Kendall Jenner replacing all of Flint's water with Pepsi — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) April 4, 2017

When you realize your entire 8 year goal of socially engineering America ends with a Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial pic.twitter.com/6upt1ITPbb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2017

how nice of Kendall Jenner to stop in the middle of her photo shoot to end social injustices by giving that cop a Pepsi 😍 MLK who? Rosa who? — reggie (@1942bs) April 4, 2017

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi*



cop: im not racist anymore — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017