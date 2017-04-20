Ann Coulter Still Plans to Speak at UC Berkeley Despite Safety Concerns

Photo: Mark Davis/WireImage

On Wednesday afternoon, the University of California, Berkeley, announced it was cancelling an event with Ann Coulter due to safety concerns, marking the second cancellation of its kind since February. But later that evening, Coulter told Tucker Carlson that she was still planning to speak, saying, “What are they going to do, arrest me?” An event organizer told NPR, “she is definitely going to speak” and confirmed they are looking into other venues.

Vice-chancellors of the university cancelled the event, saying in a letter to College Republicans it was “not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully — or that the safety of Ms. Coulter, the event sponsors, audience, and bystanders could be adequately protected.”

Coulter tweeted yesterday that she would speak on April 27, but not before calling the San Fransisco Chronicle “FAKE NEWS!” for reporting that the event was cancelled.

No school accepting public funds can ban free speech. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2017

She later instructed the College Republicans to “spare no expense” for her speech.

Instructing Berkeley student group to spare no expense in renting my speaking venue - part of my legal damages. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2017

She told Carlson the school “kept piling on requirements and rouses” for her to speak, such as time and location restrictions. After noting it was a tax-payer institution, Coulter said, “Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be looking into this.”

The New York Times reports that both the campus and the surrounding town have had violent incidents between right-wing and anarchist groups in the town. When noted troll Milo Yiannopoulos came to speak at UC Berkeley, the event was also cancelled after student protesters started fires in “violent demonstrations.”

President Trump tweeted in February that a solution to the Yiannopoulos situation would be “NO FEDERAL FUNDS.” Maybe we’ll be spared his opinion this time.