Unicorn Flowers Are Here to Ruin Your Mother’s Day

Photo: FTD Flowers

Infantilizing women via the products marketed to them is nothing new, but never has it been so relentless and fast-spreading as with the unicorn trend. It’s taken over our makeup and our food, and now, I am terribly sad to report, it’s coming for our moms.

FTD Flowers has long sold rainbow rose bouquets, but, in the wake of unicorn mania, they’re positioning them as “Unicorn Roses” for a “magical Mother’s day” — because nothing on God’s green earth can be spared from this horned curse.

I think it’s safe to say that, unless your mom is a Lisa Frank binder, it’s probably worth skipping out on the trend for just this one day.