If you thought that the point of wearing pants was to, at the very least, cover both your legs and your butt, I regret to inform you that you’ve been doing it all wrong. Take the Spring ‘17 collaboration between Vetements and Levi’s, which brings us the lovechild of a pair of high-waisted jeans and assless chaps.



Vetements recently posted a couple of photos on Instagram, one of which shows the full, uh, potential of the item:

Sitting has never been such an adventure.