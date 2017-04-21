Watch a Jazz-Club Fashion Shoot Inspired by Sade

For a new video spotlighting African designers, the online fashion retailer Oxosi channeled the legendary ‘80s singer Sade and staged a fashion shoot in a jazz club. Models wear the latest spring/summer 2017 collections by brands including Maki Oh, a recent hit at New York Fashion Week, and Loza Maléombho, a Côte d’Ivoire brand whose clothing appeared in Beyoncé’s “Formation” video.

Other brands include Lisa Folawiyo (see the lace trench coat), Bridget Awosika, the androgynous Lagos-based menswear brand Orange Culture, and Edun (founded by Bono and wife Ali Hewson to promote trade in Africa). As a platform, Oxosi exclusively carries designs by African designers.

Watch the video starring models Galaxia Lorenzo, Olivia Anakwe, and George Okeny above. Select items from the film are available on Oxosi.com.