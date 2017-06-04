If you’ve been fantasizing about a personal spring break, there’s still time to run off for a long weekend (at least). Maximize your getaway with a short flight to somewhere warm that allows for activity flexibility, whether you want constant stimulation or to get intimate with a lounge chair. One perennial best bet is Bermuda, popular for its convenience, flawless beaches, and true diversity of cultural, adventure, and nighttime diversions. Inspired by the island’s vibrant colors, the Cut put together four ideas for what to wear while you’re there (besides a snorkel). You can’t go wrong with a chic swimsuit, straw bag, and slide-on sandals — no pants required.

On the Beach

The star of Bermuda’s subtropical scenery is its pink-sand beaches. A classic striped suit is an eye-pleasing pairing for jewel-blue skies and clear waters, along with a non-flimsy cover-up in having-a-moment pink. Jeweled statement shades are key to preventing squinting in all your vacation selfies.

1. Apiece Apart Atlas Tiers Dress, $300 at MATCHESFASHION.COM; 2. Gucci Black Crystal Cat Eye Sunglasses, $690 at Ssense; 3. Vix Classic Drop Cutout Striped Swimsuit, $200 at Net-a-Porter; 4. Loeffler Randall Cruise Tote, $350 at Loeffler Randall; 5. Hinge Mere Flat Slide Sandal, $59.95 at Nordstrom

Exploring Town

In between lounging sessions, the historical areas of St. George’s and the City of Hamilton are prime locales for stretching your legs. Throw an easy, airy skirt on, plus cushion-y sandals and a tote you can stuff newly acquired trinkets in. Keeping a swimsuit on isn’t a bad idea, in case you end up on an impromptu sail.

1. Thierry Colson Romane Checked Cotton Skirt, $375 at Selfridges & Co. 2. Stella McCartney Woven Platform Slides, $610 at Farfetch; 3. Mango Ruffle T-Shirt, $39.99 at Mango; 4. Zeus + Dione Amorgos Graphic Swimsuit, $158 at MATCHESFASHION.COM; 5. Sensi Studio Trinado Tote, $125 at The Outnet

Sunset Cocktails

The best way to end any day spent in paradise – whether you explored natural coastal caves, tried a new watersport, or chilled out at the spa – is with a refreshing, Instagrammable drink, sipped al fresco. When happy hour calls, a bold-print caftan, festive earrings, and lace-up sandals transform your bikini look in a minute flat.

1. J.Crew Fun Hoop Earrings, $19.50 at J.Crew; 2. Marysia Palm Springs Tie Top, $189, and Palm Springs Tie Bottom, $189 at Marysia; 3. Mara Hoffman Off The Shoulder Cover Up, $310 at Shopbop; 4. Zara Fringed Leather Bucket Bag, $119 at Zara; 5. Mercedes Castillo Odalia, $425 at Mercedes Castillo

Nice Night Out

Among shorts and flip-flops, anything too formal feels out of place. But for a treat-yourself dinner (likely involving lobster), a bright-color sheath is a bit dressier yet still low-maintenance. Toss an oversized denim jacket over your shoulders to ward off the ocean breeze; then step into sturdy wedges or chunky heels you can dance in later on.

1. Baublebar Piñata Tassel Drops, $36 at Baublebar; 2. être cécile Venice Peaches Oversized Jacket, $370.52 at être cécile; 3. J.Crew Sheath Dress in Fringy Lace, $138 at J.Crew 4. Tabitha Simmons Cork Harlow Platform Sandals, $845 at Barneys New York; 5. Proenza Schouler Small Curl Clutch, $850 at Bergdorf Goodman