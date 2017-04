The Latest on the Cut

Do You Have What It Takes to Wear These Unflattering Pants?

You’ll look kind of weird in them. That’s the point.

12:10 p.m.

An Ohio Woman Was Found Captive in a Pit in Her Neighbor’s Shed

Police say she was being held in neighbor Dennis Dunn’s shed.

12:09 p.m.

Watch Joe Biden Go Off on Male College Students in Speech About Sexual Consent

The former vice-president spoke at George Mason University last night for the “It’s on Us” campaign.

12:03 p.m.

What TV Is Getting Wrong (and Right) About Abortion

▶️ Across all cable-news programs, 64 percent of segments on abortion contained inaccurate information.

12:01 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Is the Queen of Peak TV

How The Handmaid’s Tale star built the most enviable résumé in television and discovered her personal feminism along the way.

12:00 p.m.

Taylor Schilling on Why Authenticity, Honesty, and Muffins Are Keys to Wellness

“When I spent a lot of energy trying to manipulate my outside, there wasn’t a lot of energy left over.”

11:30 a.m.

The Craziest Mom I Ever Met Was Obsessed With Being Popular

How many moms buy their daughter a boob job?

11:30 a.m.

What Is the Best Women’s Underwear?

We asked stylists, rappers, models, designers, and Amber Rose, and came up with 15 winners.

11:24 a.m.

The Preface to Ivanka Trump’s Book, Written by a Woman Who Actually Works

A few notes on Ivanka Trump’s new book’s preface.

11:06 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Options Ex-Obama Staffer’s Memoir for New Series

She wants to turn Alyssa Mastromonaco’s memoir into a series.

11:00 a.m.

Don’t Call Dua Lipa a Pop Star

She’s starting a music revolution all her own.

10:31 a.m.

There’s Reportedly Some Therapy-Dog Drama Going Down at Vogue

Here’s a fun rumor involving a Vogue editor and a therapy dog.

10:24 a.m.

Fox News Host Goes on ‘Vacation’ After Making a Crude Comment About Ivanka Trump

Bill O’Reilly protégé Jesse Watters will return to his show Monday.

10:20 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Talks Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hurtful’ Memoir, Paris Robbery

“That was my stepdad for so many years … I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

9:58 a.m.

Advocacy Group’s New Website Helps Women Safely Self-Induce Abortions With Drugs

The online service is an “information-delivery project.”

9:19 a.m.

How Ingrained Is Sexism in Silicon Valley? Ask the Women Trying to Get Funding

Women entrepreneurs describe being degraded and humiliated when trying to get their companies off the ground.

9:00 a.m.

Jessica Seinfeld Wants Nothing to Do With High-Minded Eating

The best-selling author has a new cookbook, Food Swings, out this week.

1:55 a.m.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Celebrated Their Anniversary With Loving Messages

The lovebirds aren’t shy about their love.

12:34 a.m.

Khloe Kardashian Sued for Sharing Photo of Khloe Kardashian

A photo agency is suing her for posting an unlicensed photo on Instagram.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Colorful Flowers Reimagined as Sculptures

The new book In Full Flower spotlights influential floral designers.