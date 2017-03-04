Photo: Getty Images

Fancasting the forthcoming HBO adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels — which will kick off with an eight-episode series based on the first book, My Brilliant Friend — was no easy feat. For one thing, the series follows characters across their whole lives, so unless you go the I’m Not There route, you need a whole range of differently aged actors who could plausibly play the same person. Second, it’s pretty hard to find real-life actors who can capture the vividness and power of Ferrante’s prose. (That, and if the series wants to evoke mid-century Italy, it should probably be cast entirely with unknown Italian actors.) With that disclaimer in mind, here’s our attempt at starting to fill out the cast with some familiar Hollywood faces.

Dafne Keen as young Lila

When we first meet Lila, she is described as a wild, almost feral child with a special set of gifts. Dafne Keen — who had her big-screen breakout clawing bad guys to death as Wolverine’s mini-me in the Über-violent Logan — should have no problem terrorizing neighborhood children with her unpredictable, rock-throwing ways.

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/BFA NYC

Kaya Scodelario as teen/20s Lila

Skins’ mysterious, troublemaking girl-of-few-words Effy is one of the few TV teens who could give teenage Lila a run for her money.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Eva Green as adult Lila

Given the French actress’s experience playing characters with a dark (often magical) side, Green is one of the few Hollywood actresses who would be able to capture adult Lila’s bewitching intensity. And please, don’t tell her she’s beautiful.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kiernan Shipka as young Elena

When it comes to portraying hypercompetent, introspective, wise-beyond-their-years youths with the weight of the world on their shoulders, you’ve gotta call in a pro. We’ve already watched Shipka mature through the ages on Mad Men; here, she would have a chance to bring her trademark sensitivity to a different stage of the teenage life cycle. (For even-younger Elena, you could always cast Designated Survivor star Mckenna Grace, Shipka’s junior doppelgänger).

Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara I

Saoirse Ronan as teen/20s Elena

In Brooklyn, Ronan took us on a powerful, emotional journey as a young woman from a working-class background who harnessed her ingenuity, tenacity, and courage to build a new life for herself. Sprinkle in a little bit of the calculation she showed off in Atonement (and ditch the Irish accent), and that’s our teenage Elena to a T.

Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Kate Winslet as adult Elena

While Lila is arguably the flashier part, Elena carries the weight of the narrative on her shoulders and serves as the audience’s proxy. In the past decade or so, Winslet has excelled at playing troubled women who find their desires rebelling against the traditional confines of domestic life (see Little Children and Revolutionary Road). She definitely has the acting chops to embody Elena’s many layers and internal contradictions — to create a character we can empathize with and relate to, even if we don’t always agree with her choices.

And just for fun (totally ignoring the passage of time) …

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images

Diego Luna as Nino

Even though he’s grown up since his Y Tu Mamá También days, Luna still has a boyish charisma. You can definitely imagine him as the sort of cerebral, floppy-haired, sleazeball charmer you would have pined after in college (although, as we saw in Rogue One, just because he’s cute doesn’t mean he ought to be trusted).

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Bobby Cannavale as Stefano

Who better to portray the volatile, violent son of Don Achille than one of Boardwalk Empire’s most notorious gangsters?



Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rami Malek as Enzo

Enzo is a solid citizen — loyal, dependable, hardworking — but it always seems like there’s more to him than meets the eye. The likable Malek would be able to capture Enzo’s fundamental goodness, while still maintaining an air of enigma.



Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo as Antonio

Elena’s first boyfriend is a classic Mark Ruffalo character: a sweet, well-meaning underdog who gets forced into doing some very bad things.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller as Michele and Marcello Solara

The roles these two were born to play.