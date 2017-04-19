Nashville might be a hot destination for bachelorette weekends at the moment, but there’s reason to visit even if you’re not planning a 48-hour party. Besides the legendary music action, the owners of Urban Cowboy B&B, Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks, describe it as “Brooklyn with a twang,” referring to the early creative scene the borough’s been synonymous with. They would know – they run a B&B in each place. According to the hip pair, out-of-towners can expect locals in cowboy hats mingling with transplants from cities like L.A., resulting in the area’s singular, standout style.

Sold? Enter below for the chance to win a trip to Music City, courtesy of the Cut and Frye, including a $500 Frye gift card, roundtrip airfare for you and a guest, and a two-night stay at Urban Cowboy Nashville. There, you can watch the sunset from the stunningly renovated mansion’s front porch, watch an impromptu jam session in the modern-Victorian music parlor, or sip craft cocktails around the fire pit in the lively bar space out back. Enter by April 30. Then check out our story on Porter and Banks’ country-cool style , featuring Frye footwear that’s a outfit asset in any locale.