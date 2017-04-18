If, hypothetically, you were to rob Drake’s house, what would you take? His sweater collection? His beard trimmer? Maybe a necklace or two? In the case of one 24-year-old woman who was reportedly caught burglarizing the rapper’s home, it was $10 worth of Fiji water, Pepsi, and Sprite.
TMZ reports the incident occurred on April 3, when someone walked in around 10:30 p.m. and found her hanging out and wearing one of Drake’s hoodies. When the cops came she apparently said that she was allowed to be there; she was arrested and charged with felony burglary.
And as for Drake, he was out-thirsted in his very own home.
Woman Reportedly Robs Drake of Refreshing Beverages
