Sometimes Twitter can give you the warm and fuzzies. Such is the case with Karyn Bradley, whose older sister Melissa has Stage IV ovarian cancer; a life-long Wonder Woman fan, Melissa wants to see Patty Jenkins’ new movie but it doesn’t come out until June 2. On April 20, Karyn tweeted at DC Comics and Jenkins:

The tweet went viral and eventually came to the attention of Jenkins herself, who tweeted back at Karyn Saturday afternoon.

Hi Karyn. Want you, and all those forwarding, that I've been trying hard all week to figure this out. We want her to see it too!! Standby... https://t.co/o3VjvwNa5V — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 22, 2017

As per IndieWire, this isn’t the first time that a terminally ill fan or their relatives have reached out to filmmakers to experience a highly anticipated movie as a last wish. It worked for fans of Pixar’s Up and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Here’s hoping it works this time too.