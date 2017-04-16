Younger’s Sutton Foster and Husband Welcome a Baby Girl

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

It’s a girl for Younger star Sutton Foster and husband Ted Griffin. The Tony-winning actress announced Friday night at her Lincoln Center performance in American Songbook that she and Griffin have adopted a newborn baby girl. The news was later confirmed to People by Sutton’s rep, who said, “They are delighted to announce the healthy arrival of their daughter Emily Dale Griffin.” She was born on March 5.



“Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” Foster said.



The next season of Younger premieres on June 28, which gives you plenty of time to binge watch the first three seasons if you haven’t already.