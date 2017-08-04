Zoe Kravitz Shows Off Her Platinum-Blonde Pixie Cut

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Nothing says spring like a fresh new haircut, but sometimes the change in weather calls for more extreme measures. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz, who most recently co-starred in the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, unveiled a brand-new buzz cut courtesy of hairstylists Nikki Elms and Daniel Moon on Instagram. The actress and musician teased her new look yesterday with a photo of a pile of blonde hair on the floor of a salon, captioning it, “Oh sh*t: part 1.” A few hours later, she posted a striking selfie of her platinum-blonde buzz cut, captioned “Oh sh*t: part 2.” Maybe she and Kristen Stewart can start a punk band.



Oh shit : part 1 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:08am PDT