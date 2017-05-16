Soccer Star Abby Wambach Got Married to a Christian Mommy-Blogger

Photo: Courtsy of Instagram/glennondoylemelton

Former soccer player Abby Wambach and Christian mommy-blogger Glennon Doyle Melton were married on Sunday, the pair revealed on Instagram.

5.14.17 A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on May 15, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

5.14.17 A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on May 15, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

As People notes, Melton, 41, wore a silver-and-white bejeweled dress, while Wambach, 36, wore a red velvet jacket during the ceremony. Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert attended the wedding, and posted a cute picture of the couple celebrating at the reception. “These two warrior women chose joy over fear, when they decided to say yes to love, and to completely change their lives around each other,” Gilbert captioned on Instagram. “And this is what it looks like.”

Melton reposted that same image, and wrote about initially feeling scared when she fell in love with Abby, before deciding to “choose joy” over fear. She signed her caption with “Ms. Doyle-Wambach if you’re nasty,” and she also posted a cute picture of her new wife the next morning wearing a hoodie that reads “Christian Mommy Blogger’s Wife,” with the caption “LOVE WINS.”

My beloveds - please never give up on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me- you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS. @abbywambach #DoyleWambachAF A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on May 15, 2017 at 7:00am PDT