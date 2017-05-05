Women Share What the GOP’s Health-Care Bill Would Mean for Them With #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Republicans after the GOP bill passed the House. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Under the new GOP health-care bill, which passed the House on Thursday, a number of surprising things will be considered preexisting conditions, making insurance premiums more expensive for those that have experienced them: rape, postpartum depression, cesarean section, domestic violence, being a cancer survivor, and more. Now, prompted by HuffPost Women, the bill’s detractors have taken to Twitter to share their own health afflictions — from allergies and asthma to chronic diseases and having survived assault — with the hashtag #IAmAPreexistingCondition, to show what preexisting conditions may soon look like if the bill becomes law.

