Alexander McQueen’s Box Bag Is Fit for Small Treasures

Drawing inspiration from treasure chests and antique luggage, it’s fitting that Alexander McQueen’s new bag is meant to house your most prized possessions. Launched this month, the Box is a structured purse that you can grasp in your hands or wear as a crossbody via a handy chain strap. The leather is rich and soft to the touch but has reinforced stitching to help the bag keep its shape. It comes in both a medium and a small, but don’t let the tiny one fool you: You could fit an entire takeout container’s worth of noodles in there. There are 16 colors and textures available, including orange suede, black embossed crocodile, and green leather, but this smooth white number is particularly striking now that warm weather is here.

Buy Alexander McQueen Box Bag From $1,790 , Alexander McQueen

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.