Three-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman was stopped by a male TSA agent who told her that he couldn’t see her arm muscles.

Raisman, who can do things like throw her body into the air and flip it multiple times in multiple directions (i.e. her 2016 Olympic floor routine) took to Twitter to explain the “rude and uncomfortable” the experience was.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Last year, Raisman opened up about being teased for being “too strong” when she was young. The girl can’t win. Except, you know, the Olympics.