Amandla Stenberg Just Revealed Yet Another Talent

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/AmandlaStenbergVEVO

When she’s not busy with a catalogue of other causes, Amandla Stenberg is an actress. For her upcoming role in Everything, Everything, where she plays a teen confined to a hermetically sealed home, Stenberg recorded a song for the soundtrack. Because she’s never one to do the bare minimum.

The song, a cover of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay,” was released today on Vevo. It stars and was recorded, directed, and edited by Stenberg herself. In the video, she is surrounded by less-cool (yes, even the one wearing a beret) teens addicted to their phones and dances, “Hotline Bling”–style, in a technicolor room. She is an island of presence among her zombie-like peers. Well, art imitates life.

Watch her debut single below.