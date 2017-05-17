Amy Schumer Has Split From Furniture Designer Boyfriend

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After a year and a half of dating, Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have split. A rep for Schumer told People that the comedian and the custom furniture designer (the perfect career) “ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

In an interview with Marie Claire last August, Schumer said Chicago-based Hanisch was, “the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend. There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

Though Hanisch did not attend the premiere of Schumer’s new movie, Snatched, Schumer posted a “premiere cleanse” Instagram of the two on May 5.