When Amber Tamblyn demands you chug her breast milk, you chug her breast milk. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo czar took a swig of Tamblyn’s freshly pumped milk. Cohen was totally polite about it — he let out only one major grimace — but was happy to indulge when he learned that Tamblyn had once gulped down Blake Lively’s breast milk. “So does that mean I’ve done it with Ryan Reynolds?” Cohen said, in a spurious application of the transitive property. “Because that would make it all better.”

Tamblyn’s husband David Cross has also tasted her milk, and recently praised it effusively to the Cut: “It’s way better than almond and soy milk,” he said. “It’s so fucking delicious, it’s like dessert … I don’t mean, ‘Hey, that’s good for breast milk,’ it was just good full stop, period. It was very creamy, somewhat sweet, like a dessert you would pay $50 for at Jean Georges.”

Congrats, baby Marlow Alice Cross! You’re basically drinking buddies with Andy Cohen and David Cross.