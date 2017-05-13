Angelina Jolie and Kids Had Dinner with Her Dad, Jon Voight

Photo: John Salangsang/BFAnyc.com

Angelina Jolie’s slow reentry into public life is coming along apace, as is her renewed relationship with her father, Jon Voight.

Jolie was spotted dining at a sushi joint in Beverly Hills with Voight and kids Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox. People’s source said, “The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy. They sat at a table inside for about two hours.” That’s a lotta sushi.

As per Hollywood Life, Jolie’s soon-to-be ex-husband Brad Pitt was instrumental in reuniting the father and daughter, who have had a tumultuous relationship for years. However, it seems the father-daughter duo were in tenuous contact at best. He told Inside Edition in September 2016, “I am concerned for Angie and the children and hopefully I will be seeing them very soon.”