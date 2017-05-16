Apple Martin Had an Ice-Cream-Themed Birthday Featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

While Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have mostly kept their kids out of the limelight (save the occasional karaoke night), this weekend we were granted a little peek inside the glamorous life of 13-year-old Apple Martin.

Yesterday, Paltrow posted an affectionate Instagram celebrating her look-alike daughter on her 13th birthday, followed by a boomerang of the whole family hanging out at L.A. hot spot the Museum of Ice Cream for a dual birthday and Mother’s Day celebration.

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

According to “Page Six,” family friends Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy were also present at the festivities (no biggie), where they joined the whole room in singing Happy Birthday to the newly minted teen.

Still not quite the Luna Legend petting-zoo-party level of Instagram access we were hoping for, but a peek behind the curtain nonetheless.