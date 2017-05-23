Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Grande took to Twitter Monday night, hours after an bomb detonated immediately after her concert at Manchester, England’s Manchester Arena. Grande had just finished her performance when an explosion sent the audience fleeing toward the exits. The Greater Manchester Police force is currently reporting 19 deaths and over 50 injuries in what authorities believe is a suicide bombing attack. “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” the singer tweeted. Her manager Scooter Braun also issued a statement, saying in part, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.” TMZ reports that Grande has decided to postpone the European leg of her “Dangerous Woman” world tour, beginning with her London concert scheduled for this Thursday, May 25.