Ariel Winter Doesn’t Care If You Think She’s Extra

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ariel Winter is no stranger to online critics who scrutinize her every move, and her latest encounter with the body police was no different. The actress decided to go extra glam for a Modern Family event while the rest of the cast opted for a more casual look, and boy, the social media shamers came out in force. Winter responded with an Instagram note letting everyone know just what she thought about their comments.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT