Weddings aren’t just about one big party: there’s the rehearsal dinner, shower, and bachelorette party to contend with. Even if you’re not a bridesmaid, chances are you’ll be asked at least once to tag along with the bride on her big night out. Figuring out what to wear when you’re bar- or club-hopping is a completely different task. You want something fun, cute and above all else cheap because someone will definitely spill alcohol on it. To help you out, we found dresses, jumpsuits, tops, and earrings that you can mix-and-match for whatever the evening’s plans bring.

Party Dresses

A very Saint Laurent–like dress for only $49? Buy it and wear it with black sandals for a runway-inspired outfit. Buy Mango Dress $49, Mango

If you plan on dancing all night, a swishy fringe dress is a fun way to get into the spirit. Buy Zara Dress $49, Zara

A sexy, lingerie-inspired dress like this is meant be worn at a bachelorette party but it also could be the perfect non-boring LBD for any other occasion, too. Buy H&M Dress $69, H&M

You can’t go wrong with a slip dress. Add silver jewelry plus sandals and you can go anywhere from a nice dinner to a dance party. Buy Walter Baker Dress $119, The Outnet

Going-Out Tops

Layer a tank under this sheer top and wear it with jeans or black pants for a fresh take on the going-out top. Buy H&M Top $14, H&M

So you want to party hard and hit the club all night long? Go all out with this sequin top. Buy Asos Top $64, Asos

You could find a similar shirt at a fast-fashion store but this one is worth the extra expense. It’s lined and the halter neckline is just low enough to be sexy without overly revealing. Buy Anine Bing Top $179, Shopbop

A fun halter like this is practically begging to be worn on a dance floor. Get groovy by pairing with dramatically flared pants. Buy Haute Hippie Top $87, The Outnet

Photo: Courtesy of Cinq a Sept The combination of leopard and silk means you don’t need as many accessories to stand out. Buy Cinq A Sept Top $164, Forward by Elyse Walker

Cool Jumpsuits

If don’t feel like tugging down a mini dress all night but still want to look party-ready, try this semi-sheer jumpsuit from Guess that’s only $54. Buy Guess Jumpsuit $54, Guess

For a chill night or a daytime party try this colorful cotton jumpsuit — it’s dressed up but still comfy. Buy Lulu’s Jumpsuit $68, Lulu’s

Not sure what the plans are? A black jumpsuit works no matter where you go. Buy Bobi Jumpsuit $89, Revolve

For a sexy outfit that doesn’t require you to shave your legs, look no further than this House of Harlow jumpsuit. It has a bustier top to show off cleavage, and small cutouts on the sides that flash slivers of skin. Buy House of Harlow Jumpsuit $96, Revolve

Big Earrings

Now that you’ve already found something to wear, you’ll need something to jazz it up. The key? Expensive-looking earrings, like these from Macy’s. Buy Macy’s Earrings $14, Macy’s

If bling isn’t your thing but you don’t want to wear the usual studs or hoops, try these cascading-chain earrings. Buy Berricle Earrings $19, Berricle

These gold earrings would look great with a halter top, plus you can rewear them with your work blouses. Buy Wolf & Moon Earrings $40, ASOS

Modern statement earrings, piggybacking on the Rebecca Ravenel trend except they’re $55 and not $425. Buy Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings $55, Net-a-Porter

In case you’re wearing a mini or slip style, opt for something delicate so the focus stays on the dress. Buy Chan Luu Earrings $105, Net-a-Porter

