Photo: Ivan Lattuada/IvanLattuada/IMAXTREE.COM

Move over Kylie Lip Kits: Your friend Olivier Rousteing is getting into your business. The Balmain designer is collaborating with L’Oréal Paris, Paris Fashion Week’s newest sponsor, to design a line of lipsticks. Rousteing has been involved with the packaging design, ad campaign, and shade selection for its Color Riche lipstick, reports WWD.

“L’Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves,” said Rousteing. The line will be unveiled this coming Paris Fashion Week in late September, with three special lipsticks and a “jewel edition” (most likely, bedazzled and studded) to be sold at the Balmain boutiques.