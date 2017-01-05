The 19 Best, Craziest, and Snooziest Met Gala Beauty Looks

There were zero crystal face masks. But still, celebrities did their best to interpret this year’s Comme des Garçons-themed Met Gala from a beauty perspective. Some decided to get Rei Kawakubo bobs, a few Victoria’s Secret models and actresses ignored the directive entirely in favor of soft waves and nude lips. But ohers like Katy Perry and Lily Aldridge experimented with the effect of impaired visibility with elaborate veils and scarves. Cara Delevingne tried crystals and a spray-painted bald head. Click through the slideshow to see the 19 best, snooziest, prettiest, most elaborate, pixie-ish, and simplest beauty looks from the 2017 Met Gala.