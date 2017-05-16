Away and Madewell Made a Summer-Getaway-Friendly Suitcase

Memorial Day weekend is ten days away and you’re dying to get out of your cubicle for some well-deserved warm-weather fun. Madewell and Away understand your cabin fever — they launched a new luggage collaboration today just in time for quick summer getaways. Just like how Poppy and Suki put a pink spin on their collab when they partnered up with the travel company, Madewell decided to add a distinctive twist too. The half-white, half-beige suitcases feature a bright bandanna on the handle, making it impossible for anyone to mistake their rollie for yours. Available in both a small and large carry-on size, they’re ideal for short trips. And really, do you need more than a bathing suit plus a few dresses?

