Black-Tie-Appropriate Dresses for Under $200

We’re approaching peak wedding season, and if a fridge covered in save-the-dates with vague dress codes like “beach chic” fills you with panic about having nothing to wear, worry not. The Cut’s devoting a full week to making it easier to get dressed when it seems like you’re spending every other weekend raising a glass to the happy couple.
There are several advantages to being invited to a black-tie wedding: For one, a fancy venue usually guarantees cool Instagram snaps. For another, you get to enjoy a lavish meal you wouldn’t otherwise pay for yourself. But once you’ve mailed your RSVP card, there’s that big, annoying question of what to wear.
While a formal dress code is a great excuse to dress up, buying the right outfit can get expensive. Elaborate gowns, even if they don’t feature details like lace or rhinestones, can cost well upward of $500. Tack on shoes, accessories, and a bag and you’re looking to spend even more on top of that. But you don’t have to blow your budget to look black-tie appropriate. These 12 picks are stylish, well-made, and all cost $200 or less.
H&M isn’t just for trendy pieces — it has a selection of black-tie-appropriate gowns like this one. The simple silhouette and satiny fabric look very expensive.
Tulle brings to mind vintage prom dresses, which are fun and glamorous but can look costumelike. This one-shoulder style has all of the whimsy without looking dated.
A tiered overlay is an undervalued styling trick if you want to downplay big boobs.
So you’re invited to a black-tie wedding in an outdoor setting? A big ballgown is too over-the-top, so opt for a light chiffon dress with a fluttery back detail.
Naked dresses are a popular evening option but they’re not particularly wedding appropriate. The lace on this is sheer enough to touch on the trend without being overly revealing.
You’ll appreciate the forgiving empire waist once you’ve reached the dessert course. Plus the back has a small train for a touch of drama.
Think of this dress as a blank canvas to exercise your Picasso-level accessorizing skills. Try big earrings, a statement necklace or both — you can get a little crazy.
Floral dresses are usually too casual for a black-tie occasion, but this dress gets it right. The pink-and-green combo is vibrant, while the organza material makes it look like proper evening attire.
The stark contrast of black and white can be incredibly elegant: Think Julia Roberts’s Valentino gown at the Oscars. The same idea is translated into this dress, except not with a couture price tag.
It’s a lot of ruffle, but if you want to make a statement at the wedding here’s your chance. The high slit is also sexy without revealing too much.
With all the booze flowing, your friends can get sloppy. This neoprene dress looks elegant but can handle any red-wine spills without staining.
Mango is another fast-fashion retailer getting into the formalwear game — this sleek black gown features a beaded neckline so you skip the jewelry.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.