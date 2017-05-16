Black-Tie-Appropriate Dresses for Under $200

We’re approaching peak wedding season, and if a fridge covered in save-the-dates with vague dress codes like “beach chic” fills you with panic about having nothing to wear, worry not. The Cut’s devoting a full week to making it easier to get dressed when it seems like you’re spending every other weekend raising a glass to the happy couple.

There are several advantages to being invited to a black-tie wedding: For one, a fancy venue usually guarantees cool Instagram snaps. For another, you get to enjoy a lavish meal you wouldn’t otherwise pay for yourself. But once you’ve mailed your RSVP card, there’s that big, annoying question of what to wear.

While a formal dress code is a great excuse to dress up, buying the right outfit can get expensive. Elaborate gowns, even if they don’t feature details like lace or rhinestones, can cost well upward of $500. Tack on shoes, accessories, and a bag and you’re looking to spend even more on top of that. But you don’t have to blow your budget to look black-tie appropriate. These 12 picks are stylish, well-made, and all cost $200 or less.



H&M isn’t just for trendy pieces — it has a selection of black-tie-appropriate gowns like this one. The simple silhouette and satiny fabric look very expensive. Buy Long Satin Dress $70, H&M

Tulle brings to mind vintage prom dresses, which are fun and glamorous but can look costumelike. This one-shoulder style has all of the whimsy without looking dated. Buy Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Dress $103, Asos

A tiered overlay is an undervalued styling trick if you want to downplay big boobs.

Buy Jarlo Strapless Gown $198, Bloomingdales

So you’re invited to a black-tie wedding in an outdoor setting? A big ballgown is too over-the-top, so opt for a light chiffon dress with a fluttery back detail.

Buy Keepsake The Label Needed Me Dress Original Price: $198, Sale Price: $113 , Nordstrom

Naked dresses are a popular evening option but they’re not particularly wedding appropriate. The lace on this is sheer enough to touch on the trend without being overly revealing.

Buy Alice + Olivia Kahlo V-Neck Lace Column Dress Original Price: $375, Sale Price: $131 , Neiman Marcus

You’ll appreciate the forgiving empire waist once you’ve reached the dessert course. Plus the back has a small train for a touch of drama.

Buy Long Drapey Spaghetti-Strap Dress $178, J.Crew

Think of this dress as a blank canvas to exercise your Picasso-level accessorizing skills. Try big earrings, a statement necklace or both — you can get a little crazy.

Buy Crepe Bandeau Fishtail Dress $180, Topshop

Floral dresses are usually too casual for a black-tie occasion, but this dress gets it right. The pink-and-green combo is vibrant, while the organza material makes it look like proper evening attire.

Buy Floral Embroidered Backless Midi Dress $190, Asos

The stark contrast of black and white can be incredibly elegant: Think Julia Roberts’s Valentino gown at the Oscars. The same idea is translated into this dress, except not with a couture price tag.

Buy Lauren Ralph Lauren One Shoulder Color Block Gown $195, Bloomingdales

It’s a lot of ruffle, but if you want to make a statement at the wedding here’s your chance. The high slit is also sexy without revealing too much.

Buy ONE by New Friends Colony Evita Cascade Ruffle Dress $163, Shopbop

With all the booze flowing, your friends can get sloppy. This neoprene dress looks elegant but can handle any red-wine spills without staining.

Buy Saloni Off-the-Shoulder Neoprene Dress $188, The Outnet

Mango is another fast-fashion retailer getting into the formalwear game — this sleek black gown features a beaded neckline so you skip the jewelry.

Buy Beaded Chiffon Dress $199, Mango

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.