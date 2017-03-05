What to Buy Your Mom When You Want to Spend $100ish

You’ve seen our Mother’s Day gift ideas for when you have $50 or less to spend and you want to make it count. What if you have a (tiny bit) more in your budget? Like, say anywhere from $50 to $100? You’ve come to the right place. This happens to be that sweet spot where you can get a substantial present and still have enough to left over to treat Mom to brunch as well. Scroll down to see some fancy but still affordable ways to say “Mom, you’re the best.”

Get one with your initial to remind her of her favorite child (you). Buy Nashelle Initial Mini Disc Bracelet $53, Nordstrom

Is your mom a big reader? Get her this cool print that matches colors to book titles like A Clockwork Orange or The Goldfinch, to name a few. Buy Dorothy ‘The Colour of Books’ $55, Spring

Who doesn’t like a pretty robe to wear while lounging on the couch? Buy Sweet Dreams Print Robe $58, Nordstrom

A sheerer and moisturizing take on lipstick for warmer weather, that still feels fancy. Buy Tom Ford Moisturecore Lip Color $55, Sephora

Sedate, tasteful ceramics might be the trend at the moment but these bright pots feel much fresher. Buy Pierre Color Contrast Pot $68, Anthropologie

Sleek and arty enough to please any picky design lover. Buy Nambe Cradle Salt & Pepper Shaker $55, Amazon

A face mask that feels delightfully cool and refreshing and smells deliciously like fresh roses. Buy Fresh Rose Face Mask $62, Sephora

Because shiny sneakers are the best styling trick. Buy Sam Edelman Lace-Up Metallic Sneakers $85, Lord & Taylor

A summery, lightweight number that’s in the perfect shade of Lemonade-approved yellow. Buy Farrow Adelia Dress $78, Need Supply

The swooping gold lines make even patting in eye cream feel glamorous. Buy Odeme Handheld Mirror $68, Shopbop

All the creams she’ll need for her body, face, and hands, with bottles pretty and small enough to display at her desk. Buy By Terry Baume de Rose Face & Body Cream Kit $75, Net-a-Porter

This double-wall thermos is by cult Japanese outdoors brand Snow Peak, whose aesthetic is best defined as camping by way of Muji. It’ll keep cold drinks icy and hot drinks piping warm while looking stylish at the same time. Buy Snow Peak Kanpai Bottle $70, Amazon

For when you’re so over the Chemex. Buy Minimalist Coffee Pour-Over Stand $89, Food 52

Have you ever met a mom who didn’t love Eileen Fisher? This rich red tunic happens to be sale too. Buy Eileen Fisher Boatneck Tunic $71, Saks Fifth Avenue

Moms love a comfortable sneaker and this squishy Nike number will keep her feet supported through all of her morning walks. Buy Nike Roshe Two Sneaker $90, Nordstrom

Make her life easier with this plug-in kettle that guarantees piping-hot water for morning beverages. Buy Kitchen Aid Electric Kettle $79, Amazon

This might not be from Hermès but it’s just as stylish wrapped around the neck. Buy Echo Floral Silk Square Scarf $69, Nordstrom

For the mom who loves the way roses not just look but smell, this diffuser is elegant yet powerful enough to scent a whole room. Buy Jo Malone London Red Roses Scent Diffuser $90, Sephora

The steel band is a classic silhouette she can wear with anything. Plus, it has just a smattering of diamonds to make it feel extra fancy. Buy Bulova Diamond-Accented Watch $98, Amazon

Breakfast in bed while wearing soft, whimsical pajamas? Sounds perfectly indulgent. Buy Kate Spade New York Capri Pajamas $98, Nordstrom

This bag looks like it should cost significantly more than it does, between the gold clasp and smooth leather. Buy Edit Bag $98, J.Crew

A stylish top she can wear to work every week. Buy MICHAEL Michael Kors Striped Chiffon Shirt $100, Net-a-Porter

Fill this pitcher with some colorful peonies and present it as an arrangement she can reuse long after the flowers are gone. Buy Spongeware Pitcher $98, Tory Burch

These high-waisted yoga pants are probably the most comfortable ones out of the Lululemon bunch. They feel barely there, making it that much easier to perfect that side crow. Buy Align Pant II $98, Lululemon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.