26 Fancy Gifts for Your Mom Under $50

Next Sunday, May 14, is Mother’s Day, and chances are you probably haven’t bought a gift yet. And while nothing beats seeing your mom and spending quality time with her, it doesn’t hurt to bring a little something as well. If your budget doesn’t quite allow for a big splurge and you still want to be the favorite child, here are some beautiful present ideas that are $50 or less.

So she’s a fantastic cook and you’re hoping some of that will rub off on you? Give her these cards and have her share her secrets with you. She’ll love the attention and time spent together. Buy Garden Party Recipe Cards, Set of 20 $15, Paper Source

Oversize earrings have been popular for quite some time now. These are hip but not too edgy for Mom. Buy Mariah Drops Earrings $28, BaubleBar

Swirled glass is much fancier-looking than the plain see-through kind. Buy Hawkins New York Confetti Glassware Highball $16, Need Supply

A treatment for all those late nights you put her through. Buy Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask $9-$36 , Nordstrom

Is she practical? Then she’ll wear these stylish flat sandals all summer long. Buy Kenneth Cole ‘Justine’ Sandal $34, Spring

Handmade by fair-trade artisans in India, she can use it to zone out when traveling to see you. Buy Eye Mask $22, Catbird

A pretty dish is never a cop-out if your mom isn’t the most organized type. Buy Tidal Pool Trinket Dish $20-$24 , Anthropologie

Extra points if you tack on some really good cheese to your Amazon Prime order. Buy White Marble Cheese Board & Knife $19, Amazon

Slip in a photo of you and the siblings so she can leave it on her desk. Mom can flip it over and use it as a mirror, too. Buy Roar + Rabbit Swivel Mirror Frame $39-$49 , West Elm

If she’s particular about her morning tea or coffee, grab this stylish mug and add in a package of her favorite caffeinated beverage. Buy Broste Copenhagen Esrum Mug $12, The Line

An instant way to look a little more glowy and well-rested. Buy NARS Banc de Sable Highlighter Palette $49, Sephora

Throw these in the fridge for a soothing, puff-reducing alternative to cucumber slices. Buy Orbits Eye Stones $20, Uncommon Goods

This is a tiny horn spoon that measures out precisely enough for two cups of coffee. Neurotic? Yes, but any type-A design and coffee lover will love it. Buy Redecker Natural Horn Coffee Scoop $38, The Line

Then again, if she’s more low-maintenance, she can make a delicious cold brew using this jug. Add coffee grounds in the center, fill with water, and toss in the fridge overnight. Buy Kinto Plug Iced Coffee Jug $30, Need Supply

This is one of the pricier items on the list but these food-safe trays are impressive looking, even in the smallest (most affordable) size. Buy Enamel Colored Louise Trays From $50 , Food52

You can never go wrong with cozy slippers. Buy Printed Slippers $14, Gap

With notes of iris, juniper, mandarin, and patchouli, she can re-create a luxurious-yoga-studio experience at home. Buy Cinnamon Projects Japanese Incense $30, The Line

An indulgent mask that looks weird enough for her to believe that it actually works. Buy Peach & Lily Shangpree Gold Modeling Mask $20, Barneys New York

Keeps her rosé perfectly chilled while she’s catching up on her Netflix. Buy Wood Marble Wine Cooler $40, Crate & Barrel

Can’t stomach the cost of a fancy French enamel stockpot? This one is just as beautifully designed and functional. Buy Neoflam Retro Stockpot $44, Amazon

A fancy lipstick with a case she’ll love pulling out of her handbag. Buy Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick $34, Amazon

These shallow bowls stack so you can create a cool centerpiece. Or just give one — the design is unique enough to stand on its own. Buy Good Thing Platform Bowl $33, Poketo

To combat the dry, overly air-conditioned air at her office. Buy Boneco Travel Cool Mist Humidifier $50, Amazon

Stories + Objects is a site that goes to the source for their products, like these espadrilles, which are handmade in the Mauléon atelier of Basque shoemaker Jean-Jacques Houyou. Buy Espartinak espadrilles $50, Stories + Objects

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.