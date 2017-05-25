The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

11 Pieces You Can Buy to Get on the Gorpcore Trend

And most of them are very affordable.

6:03 p.m.

A Woman Was Allegedly Raped While Getting a Massage at the Airport

A traveler says that a worker at Be Relax Massage Studio assaulted her midway through her massage.

5:30 p.m.

See Anna Sui’s Colorful Museum Retrospective

She’s the first American fashion designer with a retrospective in the U.K.

4:48 p.m.

Mamma Mia, I Love-a This Embarrassing Story About Ivanka Trump

The first daughter had a moment of confusion involving a soccer player and a saint in Rome.

4:25 p.m.

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Susan Sarandon, Bella Hadid, and more.

3:30 p.m.

First Came Normcore. Now Get Ready for Gorpcore.

Declaring oneself as seriously outdoorsy and politically aware.

3:15 p.m.

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Mad About This Ladies-Only Wonder Woman Screening

Hint … it’s men.

2:49 p.m.

Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani Has Surprising Advice for Women Leaders

She gave a commencement at Harvard, where she had some surprising advice for graduates.

2:32 p.m.

New York City Beaches Will Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers This Summer

The Parks Department is installing 100 sunscreen dispensers.

2:25 p.m.

Is There Such a Thing As a Motherhood Sweet Spot?

For the first time, women in their early 30s are having more babies than any other age. Why?

2:24 p.m.

The Unsexy Foot Cream Dermatologists Swear By

It’s Crisco-thick and exfoliates while moisturizing.

2:17 p.m.

Is It Progress to Elect Republican Women?

Bipartisan groups want to see more seats go to women — from either side.

1:38 p.m.

Finally, a Teen-Disease Romance for People Who Don’t Look Like Mandy Moore

Everything, Everything fills a void in the YA canon.

1:13 p.m.

From Cheap to Designer: 12 Pieces to Buy at Nordstrom’s Annual Half-Yearly Sale

Whether you have $20 or $200, what to buy at every budget.

1:00 p.m.

10 Face Washes Made for Oily Skin

These oil-minimizing cleansers will leave your skin glowing, not greasy, this summer.

12:41 p.m.

4 Women On How One of The Worst Campus Rape Scandals Changed Their Lives

Over the past year, one of the worst campus sexual-assault scandals has unfolded at Baylor University. Four women describe how it changed their lives.

12:18 p.m.

I Guess Donald Trump Really, Really Wanted to Be in the Front of This Group

That’s, um, some kind of power move.

11:30 a.m.

What Are the Best No-show Socks for Men?

We tried two dozen pairs and came away with seven favorites.

11:18 a.m.

Donald Trump Only Has One App on His iPhone. Guess What It Is.

Just guess.

11:11 a.m.

Trump Just Had the Most Passive-Aggressive Handshake With the French President

Trump’s meeting with the French president sounds très, très awkward.