If Korea is considered more high-tech than the U.S. when it comes to skin care, then they’re light-years ahead when it comes to sunscreen. Christine Chang and Sarah Lee of the “natural” Korean beauty emporium Glow Recipe sent me over a bunch of Korean sunscreens and all of them beat their American counterparts in functionality and feel. My favorite of the bunch is the Goodall, a light, watery, viscous sunscreen that feels more like a skin-care product than a UV-blocking tool. Unlike most sunscreens that are oily creams that you endure because of the SPF benefits, this one has the feel of an essence you might find from a luxury skin-care company, and feels refreshing on the skin. It even feels like it’s water-based. It has a dewy (note: not oily) finish so it adds a little glow to your cheekbones.