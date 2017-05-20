Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Had an Awesome Mother’s Day

Beyoncé spent Mother’s Day in style last week as she, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, and Tina Knowles ventured out to the Museum of Ice Cream for Mother’s Day. The pop goddess posted a slew of photos and videos on Instagram and her personal website of the fashionable family outing. Beyoncé and Blue donned matching, ultra-femme Dolce and Gabbana dresses, which Bey paired with a Balmain bag, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Miu Miu sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jay Z kept it low key with a crisp Dries Van Noten jacket. The Carter-Knowles family also stopped by a party for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, who was celebrating her 13th birthday at the museum.